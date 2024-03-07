Quincy man robbed, abducted at gunpoint in Ephrata

Mar. 6—MOSES LAKE — A 23-year-old Quincy man was robbed and abducted Feb. 29 in Ephrata, according to a statement from the Moses Lake Police Department.

At a little before midnight, Joshua Terrell Adams, 30, Moses Lake, stole money from the victim at gunpoint in Ephrata, then kidnapped the victim in the victim's own vehicle and took him to a house in the Larson housing area in Moses Lake, according to the MLPD. Adams forced the victim to stay in the house and left in the stolen vehicle. The victim fled the home and reported the incident. He was treated and released by medics on the scene.

Adams and the stolen vehicle were found about 5 a.m. in the 300 block of South Pioneer Way in Moses Lake where Adams was conducting a drug sale, according to the statement. Adams was found to have an outstanding warrant and sales-level quantities of narcotics. He was arrested and the firearm was recovered.

Adams was arrested and booked into Grant County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree possession of a stolen firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and delivery, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance, the MLPD wrote.