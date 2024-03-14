Quincy Event Center upgrade gets $309K in state funds

Mar. 13—QUINCY — The Port of Quincy Center Event Center Upgrade Project was recently awarded $309,000 in funding from the Washington State Legislature for Phase 1 of the project, according to a Tuesday announcement from the port.

"As Quincy is 35 miles away from larger communities, Quincy residents currently need to go out of town to find modern community or conference center space," the announcement said. "Upgrading the Business & Event Center will allow Quincy to attract more and larger business conferences and meetings, as well as to provide Quincy residents the ability to hold more and larger community events."

According to the statement, the funds will be used to update and upgrade the main kitchen as well as the interior lighting at the event center. Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, helped secure the funding, the announcement stated.

In addition to attracting more business and allowing larger community events, the statement said the upgrades will help increase sales tax revenues for the Quincy area, help increase existing restaurant revenues and attract more restaurant and hotel development to the area.