Quilted in love: Six generations come together to complete special family heirloom

Mar. 5—WEATHERFORD — It took about 40 years and six generations to craft the perfect birthday gift for Mary Wilcox.

But when she turned 81 in early February, she was presented with a homemade quilt, originally started by her grandmother in the mid-1970s and finished by Wilcox's mother, daughters, granddaughters, granddaughters-in-law and great granddaughters.

"We actually gave it to her unfinished at Christmas," granddaughter Kieran Sartor said. "We had hoped to have it finished [then] ... but we finished it by her birthday."

Wilcox had seen the endeavor early on. Her grandmother, Gertrude Reed, had cut out the squares and embroidered several of the birds. Each square represents one of the United States and with it, the official state bird.

"My grandmother loved birds," Wilcox's daughter Laura Aune said. "She would always feed the birds every day and she had pet birds ... canaries, parakeets.

"They had several transfer pattern kits and that's what she chose."

Aside from the hours and meticulousness that goes into quilting and embroidery, family members worked hard to make sure each bird had the right shape and color, resorting to looking them up online occasionally.

"I had a hard time tracing — I couldn't tell what type of bird it was so we would have to look it up," great granddaughter Maggie Sartor said.

They also encountered some surprises — who knew the state bird of Utah was a seagull? — and improvised a little when necessary to make the birds — and state shapes — look as accurate as possible.

And along the way, some of the states had a little more meaning than others.

"I did California, because my husband's from there," granddaughter Erin Giron said. "And Kansas because [Mary's] husband is from there and I remember loving to go visit."

The result was literally a work of art — 50 states, 50 birds, 50 initials and a blue border. The quilters also fashioned a scale on the back with the date the quilt was made and the names to match initials of each family member who contributed.

"I was blown away ... I'm really emotional anyway, but I had some real health issues the last few months," Wilcox said. "It's just a godsend to see it completed and everybody's initials on it."