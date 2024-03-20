Quiet tonight: March 19 Omaha
Quiet tonight: March 19 Omaha
The docuseries directors “reached out to everyone and anyone that we could” to tell the story, but some — like Bynes — weren’t ready to tell their stories.
The result of FSU and Clemson’s legal claims could impact all of college athletics. Will more schools join in? Where could Clemson and Florida State land?
Howard needed just one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. They missed three in a row during the wild finish.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
Just because this week’s contests had a foregone conclusion doesn’t mean they were entirely devoid of drama.
Experts say young voters have "little faith" in the government. Could a TikTok ban make it worse?
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that its public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares — 19.8 million versus the previous plan of 17.8 million — and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, versus the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
Scott Pianowski identifies higher seeds you should avoid trusting to make a deep run in your bracket.
Five states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio — are holding primaries on Tuesday.
I shop for a living and some of my favorite finds this month include picks from Tory Burch, Dyson, Ralph Lauren and Hoka.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
A move in the Fed's projections for interest rate cuts could push Treasury yields to a concerning level for stock investors.
Clark's record-breaking season has transcended college basketball, but there are several deserving candidates this season.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
A patio set for $5,000 off? Yes, please! Save on everything you need for a spring and summer to remember at this discount bonanza.
Though Iowa earned the No. 2 overall seed, the Hawkeyes drew a brutal region.
The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital at a March 13 meeting. The board of investments voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital and growth equity from between 15% and 30% of the pension system's private equity portfolio, to between 5% and 25%. LACERA's venture portfolio is currently 10.8% of the PE portfolio.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.