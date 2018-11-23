How a quiet California town protects itself against today's megafires

In the early hours of December 16, 2017, hot embers began raining down on the Southern California town of Montecito.

Ominous, orange flames soon appeared on hills above the wooded community as the infamous Thomas Fire, burning for nearly two weeks at that point, lunged over the ridge and pushed into the enclave below.

The odds weighed in the fire's favor: The winds picked up overnight, blowing 65 mph gusts in the direction of hundreds and hundreds of homes.

But when the smoke and ash finally settled, the fire had lost — for the most part, anyhow.

"They thought for sure that they were going to lose 400 or 500 homes — instead they only lost seven," Crystal Kolden, a fire scientist at the University of Idaho and former wildland firefighter, said in an interview.

"It was a tremendous success story."

While there's no such thing as a fire-proof town in notorious fire country, Montecito is perhaps as close as it gets.

Now, as fire experts and emergency crews still grapple with the horrors of the Camp Fire, by far the deadliest and most destructive in California history, Montecito's defensive efforts show that today's megafires — exacerbated by climate change — can be resisted. It won't ever be pretty, nor perfect, but homes can be defended, and at worst, people can have time to flee.

"It’s the difference between living in a matchbox and a place that’s more resistant," Kolden said.

Becoming fire resistant

Montecito's defensive fire efforts, developed over nearly two decades, haven't required technological breakthroughs nor big infusions of cash. Since 1999, Montecito has spent a little over $1.6 million on becoming fire resistant.

"That's so small," said Kolden.

The defensive campaign adopted an almost battle-like strategy. Montecito set out to defend the higher road system that cuts across the top of town, largely separating the sprawling Los Padres National Forest from Montecito.

The intent was simple: Thin about 70 percent of vegetation along the high road system, and effectively create a line of resistance.

Not all the vegetation can be removed, of course. That would doom the unstable land during rains, enabling deadly landslides, and debris flows.