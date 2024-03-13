A quickly growing milkshake brand picks Durham for its first NC shop

A new milkshake shop is coming to Durham, and it’s only about a brainfreeze away from the Bulls ballpark.

The Pennsylvania-based Milkshake Factory will open its first North Carolina location on Blackwell Street in Durham as part of the American Tobacco Campus. The space was most recently the Durham newsroom of WRAL, which is owned by ATC-owner Capital Broadcasting Company.

The origins of The Milkshake Factory date back more than a century, to a family of Greek immigrants opening a chocolate shop in Pittsburgh.

In 2003, that family created the Milkshake Factory brand and last year partnered with private equity firm Fanworth to launch a major franchise expansion.

While moving into the land of Cook Out, the Durham location of The Milkshake Factory will be owned by Alexander Chandler and Kindall Palmer.

“We knew immediately that Downtown Durham would be the perfect location for the first store in North Carolina,” Chandler and Palmer said in a release. “Durham’s vibrant atmosphere and reputation for unique food concepts make it an ideal fit for MilkShake Factory. The American Tobacco Campus, with its bustling activity, is the perfect setting for our delicious milkshakes to become a staple sweet treat for locals and visitors alike.”

Milkshake Factory menu

Milkshake Factory’s sweetly spun lineup includes signature takes on the classics and seasonal whims. The menu will always include the likes of chocolate-dipped strawberry, Campfire S’mores with honey graham cracker, toasted marshmallow, chocolate chips, fudge and more marshmallow cream. There’s a bananas foster and for a sweet and savory kick, a salted caramel pretzel.

Right now the seasonal shakes are a mink brownie and a buzzy caramel toffee cappuccino.

There are currently a dozen Milkshake Factory locations already open, all in the Pittsburgh area. Since franchising, the brand will add shops in Utah, Michigan and Durham.

With the sun as its best marketing ploy, Milkshake Factory is looking to open its Durham shop this summer as North Carolina craves something cool.

For more information visit milkshakefactory.com

