Queueing to survive: Long lines and short on supplies in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s hours-long televised visits to clinics and schools are meant to soften his image, but foes say they instead highlight his disconnect from a national economic crisis in which millions of people are missing meals.

Standing in long lines for the chance to buy coveted rice, flour or chicken at subsidized prices amid crippling nationwide shortages and inflation has become a way of life for the citizens of Venezuela.

