Questor Inheritance Tax Portfolio: the full list of holdings

Workers at Young's brewery unbung barrels for filling with beer, Dec 1974. Young's was the first stock added to our IHT portfolio - HULTON ARCHIVE/Evening Standard/Getty Images

In 2017 the Questor column introduced a new format: a portfolio of stocks from London’s junior Aim market that should, if held for two years or more, prove exempt from death duties. The first stock we tipped was Young & Co’s Brewery.

We promised to update readers on the portfolio’s progress and to that end we publish today an updated table of performance.

Please note that the figures do not update automatically, so they are correct only as at the date of publication. In addition, we expect minor inaccuracies because share prices from Google Finance are not always exactly accurate.

Our other portfolios

