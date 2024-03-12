Questor Income Portfolio: the full list of holdings

In late 2016 Questor introduced a new format: a portfolio devoted to the generation of income. Over the following weeks we tipped a range of shares, investment trusts and bonds that paid a good income or seemed likely to be able to offer readers growing dividends over time. In the end we had “invested” £500,000, from which we hoped to generate an income of £25,000 a year.

We also promised to update readers regularly on progress. As a result of various technical problems we have fallen behind on publishing regular updates via complete listings of the current portfolio but today we begin to do so once more in this table.

Please note that the figures do not update automatically, so they are correct only as at the date of publication. In addition, we expect minor inaccuracies because share prices from Google Finance are not always exactly accurate and because the income figures are based in some cases on expections of the coming or current year’s dividends: some companies publish dividend targets or have very predictable payments, whereas in other cases some guesswork on our part is involved.

