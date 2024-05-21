Questions swirl following Kirkwood elementary principal resignation

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Robert Ricker, principal of Westchester Elementary School, announced his voluntary resignation on April 19, according to a spokesperson for the Kirkwood School District. Supporters of the principal gathered outside a closed session of the school board on Monday night to express their concerns.

“He helped us in so many ways,” Saman Ibrahim, the parent of a Westchester student, said. She described the principal as open, understanding, and welcoming.

“This was a very beloved individual, who, in my opinion, made an effort to be involved and connected with every single student,” Westchester parent Jack Rhoads said.

Mary Fitzgerald, a local of Kirkwood, expressed an alternative viewpoint. She attended the open portion of the school board’s meeting and was the only individual to speak during the public comment session.

Fitzgerald said that in her capacity as someone who has worked with students with special education needs, she’s encountered families who have raised concerns about the principal’s handling of student needs.

While addressing the board, Fitzgerald said, “What I’m asking you going forward is that there’s some kind of process when you hire administrators that is more complete in investigating their background and who they are as people but also how they are with the special (education) system.”

Supporters of the principal are concerned about the effect his sudden resignation will have on current students.

“These kids have enough stuff going on. You don’t need to disrupt the life of a 9-year-old in my opinion,” Rhoads said.

They also believe the process to replace the principal has been rushed. If a replacement was hired during Monday’s closed session, it’s possible an announcement could be made on Tuesday.

The Kirkwood School District released the following statement:

“The voluntary resignation of the principal at Westchester was announced to families and staff on April 19. We must respect the personnel policies and procedures meant to protect KSD staff members, however, as we have shared with the Westchester school community, we understand that a change in leadership can cause concern. We have worked to partner with families and staff to unite in finding the next leader for the school. The Kirkwood School District initiated a rigorous process focused on finding a leader that will meet the specific needs of Westchester students. There were opportunities for families and staff to engage throughout the process. We are confident in the process and look forward to sharing more information with Westchester students, families and staff.” Kirkwood School District

