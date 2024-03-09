Questions remain after autopsy results reveal how Kennewick middle schooler died

A 13-year-old died from a single shot in the area of his neck at an East Conway Street home last week.

An autopsy determined that Joseph T. Martinez was only hit once, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said.

It remains unclear what happened inside the home between the 13-year-old and two other teens, ages 13 and 14. Martinez was shot just 5 p.m. on Feb. 29 while visiting the home where the other teens live, on the 200 block of East Conway Street

All three were middle school students in Kennewick.

Police Commander Isaac Merkl told the Tri-City Herald earlier in the week that they were still investigating the details of the shooting.

Leach said the manner of Martinez’s death has been determined to be a homicide. He clarified that it doesn’t mean anyone committed a crime and that it could include accidental deaths.

Police officials have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

A GoFundMe organized by a family friend raised nearly $11,000 before being disabled by organizer Angelica Gonzales.

“Joseph was so loved by everyone in his life, from his mother, sister, all the tios and tias, cousins, friends; the list is endless,” Gonzales wrote. “If you knew Joe, you knew he was an amazing brave young man who loved his family.”