Questions for Facebook after murder video posted
Gregg Jarrett weighs in on the debate over social media's responsibility to police a user's content
Gregg Jarrett weighs in on the debate over social media's responsibility to police a user's content
Voidicle: Folks, like it or not Trump is gaining in popularity! Don't expect the propaganda taskmaster lefteneasta media to report on his success! Despite the attacks by the globalist shadow government evidenced with the leaking of classified meetings Trump had with Mexico and Australia, Trump is delivering and the economy is growing rapidly!
301