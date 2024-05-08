Queens woman punched elderly man multiple times at Long Island rehab facility: cops

A woman has been arrested on suspicion she assaulted an elderly man at a rehab facility on Long Island, N.Y., authorities said Wednesday.

Lisa Napier, 41, of Queens, was arrested Tuesday morning in Woodmere, a hamlet in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, just east of New York City.

According to detectives, the legal guardian of a 71-year-old man under the care of the Woodmere Rehab Center discovered bruises on the man’s body late last week.

The man has a cognitive disorder, police said.

When the guardian questioned the facility about the bruising she was told the elderly man “fell out of bed multiple times.”

She then decided to place a camera in the victim’s room, police said.

Footage from the camera later revealed a woman “striking the victim multiple times with a closed fist in his face and lower body.”

It also showed the elderly man shaking “multiple times.”

According to the legal guardian, some bruises on the face of the victim were “not present when she last saw him.”

The facility then notified the Nassau County Police Department and Napier was arrested without incident in Woodmere early Tuesday morning.

While multiple local outlets have described Napier as a worker at the rehabilitation facility, a Nassau County police spokesperson declined to comment on their relationship.

Napier is charged with second-degree assault and related charges. She’s expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead later on Wednesday.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.