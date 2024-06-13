Queens man who sparked terror probe held without bail after cops found arsenal of weapons

The man who sparked a terror probe after Queens cops found him to be in possession of weapons, ammunition, NYPD paraphernalia and a baton etched with worrying phrases was held without bail following an arraignment Thursday.

Judd Sanson, 27, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a police uniform or emblem when cops spotted him driving with a nearly blacked-out license plate near 86th St. and Ditmars Blvd. in East Elmhurst around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Upon peering into Sanson’s car, one of the cops spotted a black-colored handle jutting out of a holster strapped to the driver’s leg, prosecutors said.

When the cop asked Sanson if he was carrying a knife, the man pulled it from his holster and placed it near the center console.

The officers searched the car, where they found an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, including a loaded Glock 9-mm. semiautomatic pistol, additional magazines including large-capacity feeding devices, 127 rounds of 9-mm. ammunition and 40 loose 9-mm. rounds.

Also recovered was a baton with a blade affixed to the end, a whip, handcuffs and an expandable baton with the phrases, “left me no choice,” “You gon learn today” and “Astaghfirullah,” which translates to “asking God for forgiveness” in Arabic, prosecutors said.

Sanson was also found to be in possession of numerous knives, a bulletproof vest adorned with an NYPD patch and a reflective New York City transit vest.

“He had, which I find extremely concerning, an NYPD bulletproof vest and a transit reflective uniform, which as we know in the City of New York really gives you access to almost anywhere you want to go,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said after Sanson’s arraignment. “It is concerning that he was a few blocks away from [LaGuardia] airport.”

If convicted, Sanson faces at least 15 years behind bars, prosecutors said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility Sanson had terroristic ideology, “especially considering the language that was used,” Katz said.