Queens man accused of beating his own father to death started with attack on mom: cops

A mentally ill Queens man who was confronted about his treatment and changes in his behavior bashed his mother in the head with a printer and beat his father to death in the home they all shared, according to court records.

Leo Macbryde Jr. is accused of brutally pummeling his 79-year-old father during a Monday argument in their Corona home, cops said.

The deadly chain of events began when Macbryde Jr., 47, began arguing with his mother on the second floor of their home on 43rd Ave. near 108th St. shortly after 1 p.m., according to prosecutors.

“During the argument, Macbryde Jr. punched his 79-year-old mother Marie Macbryde on the face and the back, causing her to fall to the ground,” the complaint says. “He then threw a computer printer striking her on the head.”

The son later told cops they were arguing about his treatment and change in behavior “and his blood began to boil,” according to court papers.

After attacking his mother, he went downstairs and punched his father, Leo Macbryde Sr., in the face several times, according to the complaint.

When the injured mother went downstairs, she saw her husband on the floor, unresponsive and bleeding from his nose and ears.

Macbryde’s mother suffered pain, redness, swelling and bruising to her face and head and was transported to a local hospital.

The father was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died a short time later.

An autopsy determined the father sustained a hemorrhage to the front of his brain, a broken nose and facial trauma.

The son was charged with several counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. If the city Medical Examiner deems the death a homicide, charges could be upgraded.

Neighbors said the son lived with his parents, who have owned the home for more than 30 years.

A friend of the slain man referred to the younger Macbryde as a “bum.”

“He used drugs and assaulted both his mother and his father,” William Fernandez, 49, told the Daily News. “He never worked in his whole life.”

A next-door neighbor reflected on the strange situation in the family’s home in the wake of the violent death.

“He didn’t come out much,” said Jose Flores, 24. “He just used to clean the house and sidewalk all the time.”

“Only three people lived in this house,” said one resident who lives on the same street. “The couple and their son. The son had some mental health issues.”

The home remained a crime scene on Wednesday, surrounded by police tape.

Macbryde Jr. was hospitalized while awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on Wednesday.