Queens gunman shoots brother dead and wounds their mom before killing self

A gunman shot his brother dead and wounded their mother inside their Queens home before running off and shooting himself to death, police sources said Sunday.

The brothers got into a quarrel inside the family’s home on a sleepy block in Richmond Hill about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. As the spat escalated the 33-year-old elder brother pulled out a gun and fired off several shots inside the two-story brick row house on 111th St. near 95th Ave., sources said.

The gunman’s 27-year-old brother, shot multiple times all over his body, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Medics took their 52-year-old mother, shot once in the torso, to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The gunman dashed off to 96th St. and 109th Ave., a little over a mile away in Ozone Park, where he apparently shot himself in the head, sources said. Police found him dead on the quiet street, the gun next to his body.

The deadly episode marks the second homicide in the 102nd Precinct this year, which saw seven homicides in all of 2023.