Queens celebrates LGBTQ+ community with annual Pride parade

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — It’s the second oldest and second largest pride parade in New York, and this year, it falls on the second day of Pride Month. On Sunday, the 32nd New Queens Pride Parade and multicultural festival stepped out in Jackson Heights.

It was the largest turnout ever, according to officials. More than 65,000 people participated in this joyous celebration on 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights.

“We’re in the world’s borough, and that diversity shines through at the Queens’ parade,” David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network and the parade’s organizer, told PIX11 News. ”So many people are enjoying themselves that we stay packed until the show is over at 6 p.m.”

There were LGBTQ cheerleaders in a group called cheer New York as well as the Queer Big Apple Corps Marching Band and so many others.

It was all about inclusivity and support, as two sisters from Brooklyn told PIX11 News.

“This is the best thing ever, everyone supporting. I love supporting myself,” one sister said.

“I love supporting my sister; my sister’s gay,” the other sister said.

Another couple, Emma and Rolondo, chimed in together.

“There is so much positive energy, great music, fun, so much going on, and everyone is having a good time,” they said.

Up on the stage all the LGBT groups performing were local. This was a day to celebrate honestly who you are.

“We can be who we are without hiding behind closed doors, and we have love and acceptance, which is very important, especially in these days and times,” Talea Wufka, an LGBT advocate, told PIX11 News.

