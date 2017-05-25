Queen Elizabeth Surprises Manchester Bombing Victims at Children's Hospital

Queen Elizabeth II helped lift the spirits of injured children as she made a surprise visit to a Manchester hospital following Monday’s horrific act of terror following an Ariana Grande concert.

The Queen made the visit the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

The royal family’s Twitter account posted images of the visit.

The Queen speaks to Millie Robson, aged 15, from County Durham, and her mum, Marie at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/9yJem1gt88 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Her Majesty meets Evie Mills, aged 14, from Harrogate, her mum, Karen and dad, Craig at the hospital in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/DK14fFRGQS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Whilst at the hospital in Manchester, The Queen spoke to 12-year-old Amy Barlow, from Rawtenstall, and her mum, Kathy. pic.twitter.com/nzYPo5cgu3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

The Queen spoke to many patients, including Evie Mills, 14, who received the tickets to the concert for her birthday and said, “It’s dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing...,” according to reports.

The 91-year-old monarch also admitted that she is fan of Ariana Grande, saying she is a “very good singer” and “sounds very, very good.”

The Queen told the survivors that “everyone is united” after Monday’s tragedy.

“The awful thing was that everyone was so young. The age of them,” she reportedly told one member of the hospital staff.

Today The Queen is visiting Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet some of the victims of this week's attack in the city. pic.twitter.com/VgvGA5WzUb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Her Majesty is meeting nursing staff, paediatric doctors & surgeons who are treating victims & supporting their families in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/KAYcbhnQJ6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Following the attack, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement saying: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

"I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

"And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity."

