Queen Elizabeth Needs Help With Her Curtains And Cushions

Queen Elizabeth II is looking for a new curtain and cushion maker for Buckingham Palace, according to a job listing posted Monday on the official palace website. The job title read "Curtain Maker and Soft Furnishing Upholsterer."

The eligible candidate would be offered a per annum salary of 22,000 pounds ($27,698) and an additional 15 percent of employer contribution pension scheme and benefits.

The job listing explained that the person hired will have to work within the premises of the three royal buildings -- Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and St. James's Palace. The advertisement also said there will be "more than a thousand rooms, all containing various furniture and furnishings. Your challenge will be to provide curtains and soft furnishings that will maintain the presentation and functionality of these unique environments."

The explanation in the advertisement makes it clear that only hard-working and determined candidates should consider the application. It indicated that the work will be challenging and went on to claim, "The range of projects will stretch you. And knowing that you’re conserving and creating magnificent items that will be enjoyed by future generations will give you the greatest sense of reward."

The last date for applications has been placed April 6. The advertisement also mentioned that the candidate will have to work on existing historical objects.

"You will work with numerous historic items, you’ll survey and evaluate the condition of furnishings, prioritizing work to both repair and preserve items, whilst also meeting the operational needs of working Royal residences," it read.

The royal website also mentioned specific skills required for those who consider applying to the role. "Your practical skills will be outstanding, and you'll be able to produce soft furnishing work (both machine and hand stitching) of the highest standard in terms of structure and finish," the advertisement read.

The curtain maker and upholsterer will also work according to strict deadlines, as the job listing said, "Organized, with a structured approach to work, you can prioritize and deliver work to meet multiple and sometimes challenging deadlines."

