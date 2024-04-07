‘Queen City to Queen City’: Frontier Airlines offering new flight out of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Passengers will have a chance starting in May to fly directly between two Queen Cities.

Starting May 16, Frontier Airlines will offer flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), CLT airport announced Saturday.

The new flights will run four days a week.

