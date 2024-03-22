Queen City Elks Lodge celebrates 100th birthday of Floyd Winston Coleman Jr.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A longstanding pillar of Elmira’s community was honored on what would have been his 100th birthday. The life and legacy of Floyd Winston Coleman Jr. was celebrated at the Queen City Elks Lodge Thursday evening on Benjamin Street.

Photo by Gerry Brown

“He was a very well-rounded person, he was very extraordinary, he believed in Elkdom,” said Vernon Miles, a longtime friend and member of the Elks Lodge.

Floyd Winston Coleman Junior dedicated 74 years of service to the Elks. It’s one of the largest and most active charitable and community organizations in the U.S. The Queen City Elks Lodge has been in Elmira for nearly 110 years.

“How would he react with people gathering here with a band to celebrate his birthday?” asked reporter Nick Dubina.

“Oh, he would love it, he would love it,” said Vernon Miles. “At the last function that we had with him before he passed, he was trying to make it to this day, his 100th birthday.

“He was an energetic man, up and going all the time, at 99 years old, he was still moving, driving, the whole nine,” said Queen City Elks Lodge member Larry Hooks.

Born in Elmira on March 21, 1924, Coleman was the oldest of four siblings. His brother Howard Coleman was the owner of the legendary “Green Pastures” Jazz Club on Elmira’s Eastside. He graduated from Elmira Free Academy and went to serve in the US. Navy during World War Two, from 1943 to 1946. Coleman earned the rank of Second-Class Petty Officer.

After returning home, he met Sarah Jackson-Coleman. They married in 1950 and raised three children. Coleman worked at Remington Rand in Elmira for 26 years. He then worked for 15 years at the Elmira Psychiatric Center where retired from. Coleman stayed busy in his retirement. He held numerous leadership positions at the Elks. He also took up part-time jobs with the U.S. Census Bureau and Barton’s Senior facility.

According to his obituary, Coleman was an active member of New York’s Improved Benevolent and Pro-Justice Order of the Queen City Elks Lodge No. 174, holding for 25 years the title of longest-serving Grand District Deputy for Central New York.

“…during this time, he earned numerous awards and accolades including the 1991 Leadership Award from the National District Deputies Council, the Exalted Meritus Service Award in 1996, the New York State Association’s 1999 Elk of the Year Award, the 2004 Leadership Award from Past Exalted Rulers Council No. 125, and the Service Award for 62 years of Elkdom service by Central New York Council No. 125 as well as the Queen City Lodge No. 174 in 2011; in addition, he was the recipient of the New York State Association’s inaugural Earl Chapman Award in 2012; awarded the status of DD/GER Emeritus by the New York State Daughters of Elks in 2015, the Willie Mae Morrissette Ladies of Distinction Luncheon “Special Awardee” by the New York State Daughter Elks of the World in 2022. In recognition of his 74 years of Elkdom, the Fellowship Hall of the Queen City Elks Lodge No. 174 was dedicated and renamed in his honor.”

At the age of 99, Coleman drove himself to the National Elks Convention in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was recognized as the oldest active Elks member in the world. He was a lifetime member of the Frederick Douglass AME Zion Church in Elmira, New York, holding the title of President and member of Men of Zion for 12 years. He was also a member of the Elmira-Corning Branch of the NAACP.

Coleman was featured in the documentary, 300 Miles to Freedom, Recording the Life of John Jones, which will be used in the Elmira Public School System. The goal is to educate students on another portion of the history of the underground railroad.

Coleman was described as a “lover of the arts” and an avid sports fan of the Buffalo Bills, New York Knicks, and the Syracuse Orange. In 2023, June 24th was proclaimed Winston Coleman Day in the city of Elmira for his selfless commitment throughout the years.

“I didn’t know him very well, but I’ve known him throughout the years, we’ve spoken many times, he had always shown an interest in my music,” said drummer Gerry Brown. “In fact, the last time we played he was urging me to get back into it, and as I am, here I am to celebrate that with him.” Brown hosts bi-weekly jam sessions at the Elks Lodge that are open to the public to participate.

“He was the ultimate diplomat,” said guitar player John Manfredi. “He would work through it, rather than worry about it, he would look at the big picture, and see that it was going to work out.”

“I knew his family and they are beautiful people. I can’t say nothing bad about them,” said Elmira resident Tommy Williams.

“He would have loved to see this, I wish he was alive to see it,” said Larry Hooks. “He meant a lot to this lodge. He put in a lot of work here. People know him know. I hope people remember him for years to come.

