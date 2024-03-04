Queen Camilla to hand out Maundy money as the King recovers

The Queen will hand out 75 ceremonial coins to 75 men and 75 women, in line with the King's age - POOL/via REUTERS

The Queen will distribute Maundy money on behalf of the King at Worcester Cathedral during this year’s Royal Maundy service.

Queen Camilla, 76, will present ceremonial coins to 75 men and 75 women on Maundy Thursday, as per Easter tradition, while the King continues his cancer treatment.

It will mark one of the most significant royal events from which King Charles, 75, will be absent.

The Queen’s involvement will also mark the first time that a consort has stood in to perform the duty on behalf of the monarch.

The service, which is held at a different cathedral each year, was last held in Worcester in 1980.

Lord High Almoner John Inge, the Bishop of Worcester, will accompany the Queen as she presents the specially minted coins on March 28.

He said: “It is an honour to be able to welcome Her Majesty the Queen to Worcester. This is an immensely special service and I know it will mean a huge amount to those who have been chosen to receive the coins, all of whom will have given years of service to their local communities.”

Canon Stephen Edwards, Worcester Cathedral’s interim dean, said: “We are delighted that Worcester has been chosen as the location for this year’s Royal Maundy service. We will be pulling out all the stops to create a special occasion for all the recipients.”

Maundy money is given to a number of male and female recipients equivalent to the monarch’s age and is delivered in two purses, one red and one white.

Retired pensioners who have supported the church and their local communities are recommended by clergy of all denominations to receive the gifts.

The ancient ceremony stems from the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.

A royal history

Both the King and Queen attended last year’s service at York Minster.

In 2022, the ailing Queen Elizabeth II pulled out of the Maundy service for the first time in more than 50 years, asking her son, then the Prince of Wales, to step in for her at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The late Queen had only missed the occasion on four previous occasions, in 1954 and 1970, due to royal tours, and in 1960 and 1964, due to the births of Princes Edward and Andrew.

In 1954, the monarch was represented by Lord High Almoner Michael Gresford Jones, the Bishop of St Albans. Six years later, the Queen Mother stood in for her daughter, who had given birth to the Duke of York two months earlier.

In 1964, following the birth of Prince Edward, the Queen’s role was fulfilled by her aunt Princess Mary and in 1970, the Queen Mother again distributed the Maundy money when her daughter was on tour in New Zealand.