New bridge from Quebec City to Île d'Orléans comes with $2.7B price tag

The Île d’Orléans bridge was inaugurated in 1935. The project to replace the bridge from Quebec City to the island popular with tourists will cost $2.7 billion. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/CBC - image credit)

The Quebec government announced a $2.7-billion project to demolish and rebuild the bridge connecting Île d'Orléans, just northeast of Quebec City, to the mainland on Tuesday.

The bridge, which was inaugurated in 1935, does not meet modern safety norms and does not have the capacity to carry heavy vehicles, said Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

The new cable-stayed bridge will be located west of the current one and will be wider and safer — with two secure lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.

At a news conference, Guilbault said she's aware that the $2.7-billion price tag is steep.

"It may startle people," said Guilbault. "This cost may raise questions."

She says in addition to inflation and recent interest rate hikes, the cost is also due to several unique challenges specific to the island.

The preliminary plans for the cable-stayed bridge will be just over two kilometres long.

Guilbault says construction teams will have to dig about 80 metres into sediment at the bottom of the St. Lawrence River to secure the bridge onto hard rock.

And since it's unsafe to have machinery and heavy trucks cross the bridge, Guilbault said all construction material and equipment for the project will have to be brought to the island by boat.

Excluding locals, she said 800,000 visitors cross the bridge every year. The new bridge is expected to open in 2028, and the old bridge demolished by 2033.

The cost of this project is almost seven times higher than the initial estimate of $400 million announced more than 10 years ago, at the end of then-premier Jean Charest's mandate.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault says the current birdge does not meet all the neccesary safety norms.

The estimate includes the reconstruction of Côte du Pont, at the entrance to the island, the design contract, the demolition of the existing bridge and a reserve of at least $100 million for emergency costs related to the project.

The demolition will be the subject of a future call for tenders.