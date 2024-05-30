Quebec billionaire Robert Miller arrested, charged with sex offences against 10 victims

Radio-Canada's Enquête and CBC's The Fifth Estate made public the stories of several young women who say Robert G. Miller paid them for sex when they were minors, between 1994 and 2006. Miller was arrested in Montreal on Thursday. (Forbes/Lumisculpt/Asbed - image credit)

Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.

Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 1994 and 2016, Montreal police said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said Miller was released with conditions on a promise to appear in court on July 3.

The SPVM said its investigation into the offences is ongoing and appealed for any victims to come forward.

The charges are the culmination of a year-long police investigation, which was triggered by a CBC/Radio-Canada investigation that aired in February 2023.

According to the SPVM, after the story aired, more victims came forward, which allowed police to reopen an investigation.

More to come