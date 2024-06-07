A quarter of the world's children live in severe food poverty, according to a new UNICEF report

A new report released Thursday by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) found that 181 million children worldwide under the age of five — or one in four — live in severe food poverty.

Food poverty, the report defines, is the state of consuming either nothing or up to two out of eight food groups recognized by the agency. The report itself spotlights approximately 100 low- and middle-income countries. Of the 181 million affected children, 64 million reside in South Asia and 59 million reside in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Child food poverty is driven by several factors including conflict, soaring food prices and the climate crisis. In Somalia — which continues to be marred by drought, conflict and rampant inflation — 63% of children currently live in extreme food poverty. Over 80% of caregivers living in the nation’s most vulnerable communities reported that their child had gone hungry for an entire day. Within the Gaza Strip, 9 out of 10 children are experiencing severe food poverty, surviving on two or fewer food groups per day, as the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict obliterates Gaza’s food and health systems.

“Children living in severe food poverty are children living on the brink. Right now, that is the reality for millions of young children, and this can have an irreversible negative impact on their survival, growth and brain development,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Children who consume just two food groups per day, for example rice and some milk, are up to 50 per cent more likely to experience severe forms of malnutrition.”

Despite the dire statistics, the report noted a few successes in key countries. Burkina Faso, for example, reduced its severe child food poverty rate by half, from 67% in 2010 to 32% in 2021. Nepal reduced its rate from 20% in 2011 to 8% in 2022. Same with Rwanda, which lowered the rate from 20% in 2010 to 12% in 2020. And Peru, which has kept its rate below 5% since 2014.