Quantum Leap movie is in the works, confirms creator

Donald Bellisario has given fans fresh hopes of a return for Quantum Leap – and this time in movie form.

Quantum Leap ran from 1989 to 1993 and followed scientist Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) as he travelled through time by leaping into different bodies in different time periods.

Known for its tragically abrupt ending in which Sam "never returned home", viewers have been left to wonder about the fate of Beckett for over 20 years.

But all that could be about to change, as series creator Bellisario appeared at LA Comic Con this weekend and revealed has just finished writing a feature film based on the series.

"I just finished writing a Quantum Leap feature," he said (via Entertainment Weekly). "I don't know what's going to happen with it, but I did write it.

"I write things exactly the same way [as I always have]. I just start writing and I let them take me wherever it's going to take me. I'm entertained the same way the audience is.

"So I just put Scott and Dean [Stockwell] in my head, kind of rebooted them, and went from there."

This isn't the first time rumours of a Quantum Leap movie have surfaced, but it's reassuring to have Bellasario on board with a completed script and everything.

So, who knows? Maybe Beckett will be leaping onto our cinema screens sometime in the not-so-distant future...

