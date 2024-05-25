‘Quality of life issue’ leads to arrest of 81-year-old ‘serial slingshot shooter,’ police say

A man described by police as a “serial slingshot shooter” was arrested after an investigation revealed he had been shooting people for nearly a decade.

According to a social media post from the Azusa Police Department, officers with their Direct Enforcement Unit (DEU) learned of a “quality of life issue” occurring in the 900 block of North Enid Avenue on Friday. The exact time of the incident was not immediately released.

“DEU conducted a lengthy investigation and learned that during the course of nine to ten years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the department’s Instagram post said. “The unknown suspect broke windows, windshields and almost struck people with ball bearings.”

Upon obtaining a search warrant for a home in the neighborhood where the incidents were taking place, authorities arrested Prince King of Azusa. During the search, ball bearings and a slingshot were recovered from King’s residence, law enforcement officials said.

Inmate records indicate that King, 81, was charged with a felony and is being held at Men’s Central Jail on no bail.

Several people were quick to comment on the police department’s post, claiming that King had shot their dog with ball bearings in the past and that he seemed to “mainly ran off unwanted squatters.”

