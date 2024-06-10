Qualifying week: An updating list of candidates locking their spot on 2024 ballots

It’s qualifying week in Florida — the time in which candidates for elected office turn in their campaign paperwork and meet other legal requirements to appear on the ballot.

Qualifying runs from noon Monday to noon Friday. After the qualifying period, a process that usually weeds out a few would-be candidates, the field of contenders for each office up for grabs in 2024 will be set, barring any last-minute dropouts.

Candidates qualify for the ballot in part by collecting voter signatures or paying fees, both of which vary in amount from office to office. The deadline to qualify by voter signature passed last month. Candidates for certain judicial and multi-county offices qualified in April.

Here’s a list of candidates who have filed to run for office and whether they have qualified for 2024 ballots. Those who have qualified will be designated as such, with their names appearing in bold. The list will be updated at tallahassee.com throughout the week.

State Senate District 3

Kimblin Eugene Nesmith(Democrat).

Daryl Parks (Democrat): Qualified .

Corey Simon (incumbent, Republican): Qualified.

State House District 7

Kenneth "Kenny" Beasley (Democrat).

Jason Shoaf (incumbent, Republican): Qualified.

State House District 8

Gallop Franklin (incumbent, Democrat).

Grace Da'nice Glass (Republican)

State House District 9

Allison Tant (incumbent, Democrat): Qualified.

Leon County clerk of court

Gwen Marshall (incumbent).

Leon County property appraiser

Akin Akinyemi (incumbent): Qualified.

Kenneth "Ken" Preston: Qualified.

Leon County tax collector

Doris Maloy (incumbent).

Leon County superintendent of schools

Joseph Lamar Burgess (no party affiliation).

Rocky Hanna (incumbent, Democrat).

Genleah Star Swain (Democrat): Qualified.

Leon County supervisor of elections

Mark Earley (incumbent, Democrat): Qualified.

Leon County Commission at-large

Carolyn Cummings (incumbent): Qualified.

David Hawkins: Qualified.

Leon County Commission District 2

Christian Caban (incumbent).

Leon County Commission District 4

Isaac Montilla.

Brian Welch (incumbent): Qualified.

Leon County School Board District 2

Rosanne Wood (incumbent): Qualified.

Daniel Zeruto: Qualified.

Leon County School Board District 4

Laurie Lawson Cox (incumbent): Qualified.

Jeremy Rogers.

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 1

Anthony DeMarco.

Louis Dilbert.

Rudy Ferguson Sr.

Jack Porter (incumbent).

David Wamsley: (Wamsley announced he intends to drop out of the race).

Tallahassee City Commission Seat 2

Dorothy Inman-Johnson : Qualified.

Curtis Richardson (incumbent) : Qualified.

Bernard Stevens Jr.

Candidates who qualified in April for the 2024 ballot

Candidates for certain judicial and multi-county contests qualified for the ballot in April. State Attorney Jack Campbell, Public Defender Jessica Yeary, Leon County Judge Monique Richardson and Circuit Judges Barbara Hobbs, Ron Flury, Frank Allman, Robert Wheeler and David Frank all qualified without opposition. That means they will be automatically re-elected and their names will not appear on 2024 ballots.

There is one contested judicial race on the ballot, for Leon County judge Seat 4. Three candidates, Cydnee Brown, Robert Churchill and LaShawn Riggans, are running to succeed Leon County Judge Augustus Aikens Jr., who is retiring because of age limits.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Qualifying week: Check here to see 2024 Tallahassee, Leon candidates