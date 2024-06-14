Qualifying period ends, Manatee County ballot is set ahead of 2024 primary

The ballot is set, and Manatee County voters now know who they can choose during the upcoming primary and general elections.

At least 14 races are slated for the Manatee County primary this year. Nine elected positions and 12 judges went unopposed this year and are automatically presumed elected.

Here’s what Manatee County residents need to know before heading to the polls.

Manatee County constitutional officers presumed elected

Incumbent Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Angelina Colonneso, incumbent Sheriff Rick Wells and incumbent Tax Collector Ken Burton – all Republicans – have all qualified unopposed in their bids for re-election to office. They will not appear on the general election ballot.

Florida 12th Judicial Circuit offices presumed elected

Republican incumbent Ed Brodsky qualified unopposed for his run for the 12th Judicial Circuit state attorney seat in April and was thus presumed elected to the seat and will not appear on the general election ballot.

Republican incumbent Larry Eger qualified for his run for the 12th Judicial Circuit Public Defender seat in April and also will not appear on the general election ballot.

All 12 judges on the ballot for the 12th Judicial Circuit who were unopposed were considered elected as of April.

U.S. Senator and House of Representatives

Republicans Keith Gross and John Columbus and incumbent Rick Scott qualified to run for the U.S. Senator seat during the August primary. Democrats Stanley Campbell, Rod Joseph, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Brian Rush qualified for the primary as well. Ben Everidge and Tuan Nguyen have qualified with no party affiliation candidates and will challenge the nominees during the general election. Libertarian Party of Florida candidate Feena Bonoan and write-in candidate Howard Knepper also qualified for the general election.

Republican Eddie Speir and incumbent Vern Buchanan qualified to run for the U.S. House of Representatives District 16 seat in the primary. Democrats Trent Miller and Jan Schneider also qualified to run for the seat in the primary.

Florida House of Representatives

Republicans Jessica Harris and Michael Owen and incumbent Mike Beltran filed to run for the Florida House District 70 seat during the primary election. Beltran and Harris have not yet qualified as of print deadline. Democrat Luther Keith Wilkins has also qualified and will challenge the Republican nominee during the general election.

Republican incumbent Will Robinson and Democrat Adriaan DeVilliers have qualified to run for the Florida House District 71 seat during the general election.

Republicans William Conerly, Alyssa Gay, Richard Green and Rich Tatem have qualified to run for the Florida House District 72 seat during the primary election. Democrat Lesa Miller has also qualified and will challenge the Republican nominee during the general election.

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

Republicans Scott Farrington and James Satcher have qualified to run for the Supervisor of Elections seat during the primary. Write-in candidate Thomas W. Dell has qualified to run for the seat, thus ensuring the Republican primary is closed.

Manatee County Property Appraiser

Republicans Darin C. George and incumbent Charles Hackney have qualified to run for the Property Appraiser seat during the upcoming primary. Write-in candidate Travis Dale Casper has qualified to run for the seat, thus ensuring the Republican primary is closed.

Manatee County Commission

Republicans Carol Anna Felts and Steven Metallo have qualified to run for the Manatee County Commission District 1 seat. Democrat Glenn Pearson and NPA candidate Jennifer Hamey have also qualified and will challenge the Republican nominee during the general election.

Republicans Talha Siddique and April Culbreath have qualified to run for the Manatee County Commission District 3 seat election. Democrat Diana Shoemaker and write-in candidate Jeffrey Gray have also qualified and will challenge the Republican nominee during the general election.

Republican candidates Robert McCann and incumbent Raymond Turner have qualified to run for the seat during the primary election. NPA candidate Joseph Di Bartolomeo has also qualified and will challenge the Republican nominee during the general election.

Republican County Commissioners Kevin Van Ostenbridge and incumbent George Kruse have qualified to run for the Manatee County Commission District 5 seat during the primary election. Democrat Sari Lindroos-Valimaki and write-in candidate Nathan Meyer have also qualified and will challenge the Republican nominee during the November election.

School Board of Manatee County

Heather Felton, Alexander Garner and Mark Stanoch have qualified to run for the School Board of Manatee District 1 seat during the primary election. The candidate with the most votes is presumed elected, however, if no candidate receives more than 50% of votes then the top two candidates advance to the general election.

Charles Kennedy, Jonathan Lynch and Perri Ann Parkman have qualified to run for the School Board of Manatee District 3 seat during the primary election. The candidate with the most votes is presumed elected, however, if no candidate receives more than 50% of votes then the top two candidates advance to the general election.

Bradenton City Council

Former councilman Bill Sanders and incumbent Gene Brown have qualified to run for the Bradenton mayor seat during the general election.

Incumbent Jayne D Kocher has qualified to run for the City Council Ward 1 seat. She is unchallenged and presumed elected, and will not appear on the ballot.

Iris Thomas Garcia and incumbent Pamela Coachman have qualified to run for the City Council Ward 5 seat during the general election.

City of Palmetto

Charles B Smith Sr. and Daniel W. West have qualified to run for the Palmetto mayor seat during the general election.

Scott Whitaker and incumbent Sheldon Ervin Jones have qualified to run for the at-large City Commission seat 1 during the general election.

Matthew B. Kezar and incumbent Tamara K. Cornwell have qualified to run for the at-large City Commission 2 seat during the general election.

City of Holmes Beach

Michael John Roth and incumbent Judy Holmes Titsworth have qualified to run for the Holmes Beach mayor seat during the general election.

Carol Whitmore, Daniel P Diggins, and Steven W. Oelfke and Bill Romberger have qualified to run for two seats on the Holmes Beach City Commission during the general election.

City of Anna Maria

Brian Seymour and Mark J. Short have qualified to run for the Anna Maria mayor seat during the general election.

Christopher J. Arendt and Gary McMullen have qualified to run for two seats on the Anna Maria City Commission during the general election, but are presumed elected and will not appear on the ballot.

City of Bradenton Beach

Scott L Bear has qualified to run for the City of Bradenton Beach Ward 2 seat. He is presumed elected and will not appear on the ballot.

Republican Executive Committee

Republicans Michael D. Baker, Douglas Egger and Trent Wayman have qualified to run for the Republican Executive Committee seat during the primary.

Republicans Jacqueline Heisse, Linda Ivel, Alice Kaddatz and Sandy Piper have qualified to run for the REC state committeewoman seat during the primary.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County ballot set as qualifying period for 2024 election ends