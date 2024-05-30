What qualifies as ‘official conduct’ by a councilor? In Cranston, it depends on who you ask

CRANSTON – When Aniece Germain, a former Democratic councilwoman from Ward 2, abruptly resigned from the City Council in April, she left in her wake an open question: what counts as "official conduct” by a council member?

That question was at the heart of a lengthy discussion at the council's meeting Tuesday night.

“I would like a legal opinion from our council attorney that gives us a little insight and some clarification on our investigatory powers and what actually constitutes official conduct of someone on the City Council,” said Nicole Renzulli, a Republican citywide councilor.

Renzulli’s question was prompted by a letter from the ACLU of Rhode Island which argued that Germain’s private nonprofit-agency activities, which were instrumental to her departure, were outside the council’s purview. Cranston’s Charter limits council investigations to matters relating to “official conduct” of members and city employees.

The answer, Renzulli found out, depends on who you ask.

“How your life or anybody else’s life could be part of an investigative proceeding is a law school question that would take weeks for me to lecture on,” said Stephen Angell, the council’s attorney, adding that there is no legal definition of the term "official conduct."

When pressed, however, he said he viewed official conduct as a “term of art to be interpreted by the body investigating the conduct.”

“How is that fair going forward?” asked Renzulli, pointing out that one group of councilors may interpret the same situation differently.

“I don’t have any judgment on fairness,” responded Angell, “but different groups, just like different legislators throughout the course of mankind, are entitled to interpret words differently. That’s how the law evolves.”

Angell declined to answer specific questions from Renzulli on whether he advised Council President Jessica Marino on Germain’s situation.

Christopher Millea, Cranston’s city solicitor, agreed with Angell that there is no legal definition of official conduct, but he diverged from Angell’s open-ended interpretation.

“The common definition, in my opinion, of official is what you are doing in your official capacity,” Millea said.

The answer matters greatly to Germain, as her resignation hinged on the activities of her private nonprofit agency. Marino, a fellow Democrat, said she was duty-bound to investigate evidence that Germain had raised funds for her organization after it had lost its IRS nonprofit status, which to Marino qualifies as unethical behavior. A review by The Journal revealed Germain had indeed solicited and received funds after the IRS had revoked her organization’s nonprofit status.

Marino called the ACLU letter “speculative” and “presumptuous.”

“Facts do matter,” she said, adding that she had an email that Germain sent Nov. 30, 2022, “as councilwoman” to Cranston residents, constituents and some council members asking for funds for her nonprofit, Hope and Change for Haiti.

Marino did not respond to a written inquiry from The Journal on whether the email originated from Germain’s city account.

The council voted along party lines against admitting the ACLU letter into the record.

“I really don’t understand why no one cares, but this potentially affects all of us,” Renzulli said.

