Who qualified to run as your next representative of Brevard County in the Florida House?

The next five people to represent Brevard County in the Florida House of Representatives will flesh out funding for Indian River Lagoon cleanups, set policies to manage growth and deal with ballooning insurance rates, among a litany of other challenges facing the Space Coast.

Below is who qualified to run for one of the five House districts that represent Brevard County. All five seats are for two-year terms and are currently held by Republicans. The salary is $29,697. Friday was the last day to qualify to run for most offices in Florida.

The primary is Aug. 20 and the general election Nov. 5.

District 30

The Florida House of Representatives, District 30, includes Volusia County and Brevard County, north of Titusville.

Incumbent Chase Tramont, R-Port Orange, elected in 2022, faces Democrat Kelly Smith. Tramont is a senior pastor. Smith lists Stetson University as her employer on her campaign financial report and said she is a university professor with a doctoral degree.

District 31

Florida House of Representatives District 31, spans from northern Brevard through Satellite Beach.

Incumbent Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, faces Democrat challengers Joanne Terry.

Sirois was elected to the House in 2018 and was twice reelected. He is human resources director for Atlantic Development of Cocoa Inc., an underground utility and site development company. Terry, of South Patrick Shores, is a retired satellite systems engineer.

District 32

Florida House District 32 covers most of Brevard, ecxept for the northern barrier islands.

The House, District 32 seat has two GOP heavyweights facing off for a chance to take on a Democratic challenger in November.

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, who is being term limited out of office, will face former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon in the August GOP primary. Weldon served in Congress for seven two-year terms. He first won election in 1994 as part of the so-called "Republican Revolution." He won reelection in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2006.

The winner of that race will face off against Democrat challenger Juan Hinojosa, of Rockledge, in November.

The seat is currently held by Thad Altman, R-Indialantic, who reached term limits and is running for the District 5 Brevard County Commission.

District 33

Florida House District 33 covers southern Brevard.

Six candidates — four Republicans and two Democrats — are vying for the House, District 33 seat, currently held by Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay. The district includes Malabar, West Melbourne, Melbourne Beach, parts of Melbourne and most of Palm Bay.

The Republicans running are :

Mike Limongello, of Palm Bay, lists his primary source of income as Very Technology in Bozeman, Montana.

Logan Luse was Florida State Director of the American Conservation Coalition, a non-profit that promotes conservation and free-market capitalism. Now he's working in sales for State Farm Insurance Company.

Republican Monique Miller, a member of Moms for Liberty, is a former strategic account manager in the computer industry.

Republican Erika Orriss, of Satellite Beach, is a financial software engineer and project manager, with a masters degree in counseling psychology.

Two Democrats are also battling for the seat.

Vernon Mitchell Anderson Jr., of West Melbourne, is a defense contractor who served 22 years in the Air Force. He's also severed on the West Melbourne Planning and Zoning Board. He will face Realtor Anthony Yantz, of Palm Bay in the August primary.

Fine announced his candidacy for the Senate District 19 seat in January, to replace Sen. Debbie Mayfield, who's being term limited out of that seat and so is running for the House District 32 seat.

More: Miller files to succeed Fine Monique Miller files to succeed Fine in South Brevard's Florida House District 33

Florida House District 34 spans from Grant-Valkaria through Indian River County.

District 34

Incumbent Robert Brackett, R-Vero Beach, is the former Mayor of Vero Beach. He squares off against Democrat challenger Joseph A. Martinez, who qualified on Friday.

