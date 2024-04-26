Quail protects her eggs from snake in this uniquely Arizona video. See the fight

There's nothing like a mother's instincts when it comes to protecting her babies.

But in a uniquely Arizona turn of events, a viral video shows a quail fighting off a snake for her eggs in Tucson.

As the snake tries to slither underneath the stacked roofing tiles that shade the eggs, the quail puffs out her feathers and pounces on the striped snake, pulling it out of the nest as the eggs roll behind her. The snake and quail have a standoff and she deftly outmaneuvers the striking reptile before it eventually sneaks off camera.

The footage, which was initially shared on TikTok by the account tresssawtucsonrealtor, was captured by an outdoor camera.

What to do if you find a snake in your home or yard

Finding a snake in your personal space can be quite nerve-wracking. Follow these steps to keep your home safe.

Keep your distance : Back away slowly and maintain a safe distance from the snake. Give it plenty of space to move without feeling threatened.

Secure pets and children : Ensure that pets and children are safely away from the snake. Keep them under close supervision.

Do not attempt to capture or kill : Engaging with the snake could lead to a bite. “The vast majority of snake bites in Arizona are what we call an illegitimate bite because what we're trying to imply is the snake didn't strike you and you were innocent of any sort of behavior that elicited that response,” said Sullivan. “So a legitimate bite would be, I'm walking down the trail innocently and the snakes hiding behind the bush and bites my leg as I go by. We call that a legitimate bite.”

Contact a professional : Do not attempt to handle the situation on your own. Call a professional snake removal service, pest control company or your local animal control agency.

Keep an eye on the snake: While waiting for the professionals to arrive, keep an eye on the snake's location from a safe distance. This will help ensure that it doesn't move away and become difficult to locate.

Arizona Republic reporter Tiffany Acosta contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Quail protects eggs from snake in Arizona video: Watch