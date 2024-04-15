'Quads of Auburn'
'Quads of Auburn' - 6p
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is on sale for $40. That’s a record low for Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming stick, which usually costs $60.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
SDSU will get another shot at UConn on Thursday night in Boston after last year's national championship game.
Florida's Micah Handlogten is headed to the hospital after taking a hard fall against Auburn.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
“There are so many movies made for people who like typical things. This is not that," the film's star told Yahoo Entertainment.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Something's happening with General Motors' headquarters buildings, and it may mean they'll no longer be GM's headquarters buildings.
Sterling has called Yankees games since 1989, a span including the Derek Jeter era that saw the franchise win five World Series championships.
O'Neill required eight stitches after a violent collision caused his head to snap back and left him and Rafael Devers sprawled on the the outfield turf at Fenway Park.
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
USA Basketball is finalizing its roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.