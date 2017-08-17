Quadriplegic Mother Has Baby via IVF

A single woman who has been quadriplegic since a car accident has given birth to a healthy baby son after six rounds of IVF. The new mother has enlisted her own mother to help out as a “full-time grandmother.” But is it appropriate for her to conceive and a bear a child, knowing she’ll never be able to care for him unassisted?

“There’s a lot of ethical questions around IVF,” notes ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “I understand her desire to have a baby,” says Ob/Gyn Dr. Nitra Landry, “But I don’t agree with it. I feel as though it’s unfair to the baby.”

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon has a different take. “The mother has the potential to be a great mother. She really wanted to have a kid – she loves this kid.”

Dr. Stork wonders under what circumstances a clinic should say “no” to a client who wants IVF. Should parents be able to select for, say, eye color, for example? “There are always going to be people pushing ethical boundaries.”

He concludes, “It raises so many interesting questions. I do believe at the end of the day, the most important thing to do as a parent is provide emotional support to your child.”