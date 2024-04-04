Quadriplegic man set to be evicted from his Denver home of 11 years

DENVER (KDVR) — A quadriplegic Denver man is facing eviction and said he is on the verge of homelessness.

Dane Eisom is currently on Section 8 housing but is being evicted from the home he has lived in for 11 years off Quebec Street. He claims the Denver Housing Authority is dragging its feet on helping him secure a new spot.

Eisom has been disabled since 2005 after a urinary tract infection left a severe infection in his hands and feet.

“I thank God to be alive, and when you’re like this, you can’t take too much of anything else on, any trauma. Wondering where you’re gonna stay, where you’re gonna go,” Eisom said.

Eisom said his rent went up last year and he simply cannot afford it, but now he has nowhere to go.

“It’s inhumane, to do somebody like this. I wouldn’t do a dog like this,” Eisom said.

Eisom said he was approved for a one-bedroom at another location, but with his medical supplies and chair, there was not enough room.

“They were gonna give me a one-bedroom apartment, and they were gonna give me a $700 voucher. I couldn’t live off of that. I couldn’t live life that. I have medical supplies and wheelchairs that I just had to give away,” Eisom said.

FOX31 reached out to the Denver Housing Authority about Eisom’s situation. They replied with the following statement: “We are aware of Mr. Eisom’s situation and have been actively working with him for the last two months.”

FOX31 pressed further, but the housing authority representative said they would not provide anything more. FOX31 will keep asking questions.

