It was 'quack-tastic': Four ducklings rescued from tight spot in Arkport

The New York state Department of Transportation called it “Quack-tastic” news.

In an X post Monday, the DOT reported a crew in Arkport teamed with the village’s Water Department to save four ducklings that waddled, presumably in a straight line, into a pipe near a busy road and couldn't get out.

It happened May 3, after a cover was accidentally knocked off the water pipe near route 36 in the Steuben County village of Arkport, the DOT explained.

The DOT post said its crew "rushed to the rescue" after the tight situation came to light.

The DOT crew also alerted Logan Sliter, Arkport water chief and Public Work supervisor, who came over to help get the ducks out of danger.

A duckling is in safe hands after being rescued from a water pipe by transportation workers and the Arkport Water Department on May 3, 2024. The duckling and three of its friends were trapped in a pipe off Route 36.

The quick response made for a happy ending for all involved.

The ducklings were rescued and "are now safe," the DOT's X post said, adding, "Kudos, team!"

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Ducklings stuck in pipe safe after rescue by DOT, Arkport crew