QC nurse gives CPR to shooting victim: ‘I’d seen a body fall to the ground’

A Quad Cities nurse was nearby when a shooting happened Sunday in East Moline.

She didn’t hesitate to do all she could to save the victim. And now the magnitude of her actions in the middle of a crime scene is really sinking in.

Rachael Downing,med manager, Senior Star, told Our Quad Cities News “I’d seen a body fall to the ground and I heard people screaming.”

Rachael Downing (Charlie Roiland)

“I jumped right in. As soon as I’d seen his body fall and heard (someone else) screaming, I immediately ran over there. I knew what needed to be done and I knew that the quicker I worked the more of a chance he could’ve had at surviving,” she said.

Downing is a CNA who is CPR-certified. Day-to-day, she works with dementia patients at Senior Star. Her experience allowed her to help the man who had been shot, and call for additional help from bystanders.

“Since he was a heavier male too, and I was getting pretty tired, I had somebody else also step in and help me. I asked multiple people to hold where he had been shot, and then I had another guy helping me do chest compressions,” Downing said.

Even with her professional training and prior experience giving CPR, Downing described the situation as incredibly traumatic.

“I’m still shaky, even,” she said. “I did decide to still go to work this morning and all, just to really kinda keep my head on straight cause I know that if I wouldn’t I would’ve probably spiraled out.”

Despite the trauma, Downing’s efforts did not stop after administering CPR Instead, she has continued to communicate with the family, who has agreed to keep her up to date on the man’s funeral proceedings.

“I have tried to reach out to the family and they’ve been very, very sweet to me about it. I do appreciate that, I would love to be there for him,” she said.

Police arrived Sunday morning at the Deerfield Woods Apartments complex and found a man who was shot multiple times and unresponsive, according to a Monday release.

Responding officers provided life-saving measures on the man, turned over to Fire and EMS services with the man being transported to Genesis Illini Hospital. The man, Michael J. Robinson, 22, of Davenport, died at the hospital shortly afterward. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Robinson was shot multiple times.

An investigation immediately began into this incident by the East Moline Investigations Division. A suspect was soon identified as Jarquez D. Robertson, 21, out of Huntsville, Ala., with him possibly fleeing the area in a vehicle back to Alabama, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Jarquez Robertson for First Degree Murder with no bond.

Jarquez Robertson (East Moline Police Department)

An alert was put out nationwide to be on the lookout for the suspect and vehicle he was driving. Huntsville Alabama Police Department was also contacted as it was suspected he was headed to that area. At approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, the Huntsville, Ala., Police Department located Jarquez Robertson and arrested him without incident. He is being held at the Madison County Jail in Alabama and processes will take place to extradite Robertson back to the Rock Island County Jail in Illinois.

The Silvis Police Department, Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, East Moline Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Illinois State Police, and Huntsville Police Department assisted on this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues by East Moline Police Criminal Investigation and Illinois State Crime Scene teams and Rock Island County. Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. You can remain anonymous.

