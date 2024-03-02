QC mayors, volunteers celebrate Read Across America Day

Kids in the Quad Cities celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America day on Friday.

Schools in the Quad Cities shared the love and importance of reading thanks to Quad Cities mayors and volunteers taking the time to read to elementary students.

(Photo by Michael Frachalla)

Thirty volunteer readers visited 10 schools across the Quad Cities area to help celebrate. Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayaputi was one of them. She visited Washington Elementary in Moline.

“There’s plenty of evidence that shows that a love of reading leads to a lifetime of success and I’m happy be a part of helping to instill that love of reading,” said Rayaputi. “I’m really happy to be here at a Moline school to share some time with the kiddos.”

(photo by Michael Frachalla)

Rayaputi read to kindergarten kids in Miss Freeman’s class, where students were engaged with the story.

“I just really want the kids to enjoy the act of reading and the worlds that can open up to them because they see and hear what’s possible in this world outside of what they might already know based on their life experience,” Rayaputi added.

(photo by Michael Frachalla)

Each student who listened to Rayaputi read aloud Friday afternoon also got their own copy of the book “How the Crayons Saved the Unicorn.”

