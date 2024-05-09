QC man wins $50,000 on lottery ticket

His favorite scratch game was sold out, so an eastern Iowa man bought a ticket in a different game and won $50,000, according to a news release.

Jonathan Rasler (Iowa Lottery)

Jonathan Rasler, 62, of Princeton, won the sixth top prize in the MONOPOLY 20X scratch game from the Iowa Lottery and licensed by Scientific Games, LLC. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s, 500 U.S. Highway 67 in Princeton.

“I was going to get the (Iowa) State Fair ones and they were out of them, so I said, ‘Oh, give me the MONOPOLY,’” Rasler said on Tuesday after claiming his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

He played the ticket a few days later and did a double-take when he scratched off the prize amount.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, there’s way too many zeroes there!’” Rasler recalled with a laugh. “I looked at it and looked at it, and then I read the top again about how you can win. I must’ve read that three times, and then I went back and went, ‘Man, I can’t believe this. That’s $50,000!’”

Rasler said he plans to use his winnings to pay off the loan on his utility vehicle and invest the rest.

Based on the classic board game, MONOPOLY 20X is a $5 scratch game. It offers prizes from $5 to $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.74.

From now until 9:59 a.m. on May 29, players can enter non-winning MONOPOLY 20X scratch tickets into a promotion for a chance to win one of 15 prizes of $10,000. For more information about this promotion, visit here.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. ©1935, 2024 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by its purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more information, visit here.

About the Iowa Lottery

Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.7 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.4 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds help the state in multiple ways. They support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.