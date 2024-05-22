QC foundation approves $202,000 in new grants

The Moline Regional Community Foundation Board has approved grants of $202,000 for 35 area nonprofit organizations.

The funds will be used for capital and program expenses, according to a Wednesday press release.

Paul Plagenz, president/CEO of Moline Regional Community Foundation

“These grants are focused on improving our area residents’ quality of life through support of arts and culture, economic development, education, environment, and human services programs and capital needs,” Paul Plagenz, president/CEO of Moline Regional Community Foundation, said in the release. “Generous financial support from our donors made these awards a reality and shows how giving in action can profoundly change lives.”

“We are grateful to the Moline Regional Community Foundation for giving us the opportunity to expand our impact within the community,” said Kim Harrison, executive director of Mercer County Family Crisis Center, which received $25,000.

“For 40 years, we have been serving Mercer County by providing support, advocacy, and education on domestic violence and child abuse. The generous gift from the foundation will allow us to broaden our efforts and reach even more people,” she said.

Butterworth Center, at 1105 8th St., Moline, is getting a $20,000 grant for capital renovations.

Among the largest grants from the foundation (which serves the region) are:

Two Rivers YMCA — $10,000 for summer day camp and Nourish program.

Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County – – $7,500 for counseling at-risk youth.

Quad Cities Golf Classic Charitable Foundation – – $7,500 for military outpost program.

Humble Dwellings – – $7,500 for From Plastic Bags and Tubs to Dressers program.

Hauberg Civic Center – – $7,500 for sustainable revenue development project.

Habitat for Humanity – – $7,500 for making homes accessible.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley –– $7,500 for out-of-school programming for underserved youth.

An award ceremony will be held at the Butterworth Center (1105 8th St., Moline) on Wednesday, June 6th, starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on Moline Regional Community Foundation, click HERE.

