QC Flood Resiliency Alliance to meet in Riverdale

The Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Riverdale City Hall Community Room, 110 Manor Drive, Riverdale, a news release says.

The Mississippi River starts to lap over the edge at LeClaire Park in Davenport on April 20, 2023. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

City/county/village leaders and administrators; emergency management personnel, floodplain managers, public works personnel, local and state-level elected officials, residents and property owners in the region are welcome.

Admission is free.

The Alliance is open to the public and is a forum for timely and educational information on flood prevention, mitigation, flood insurance and floodplain management.

For more information, contact Kathy Wine, River Action, at 563-322-2969 or kwine@riveraction.org

About the Alliance

At River Action’s October 2018 Upper Mississippi River Conference, a workshop launched a new initiative for the greater Quad City region within the Mississippi River watershed. The Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance kicked off with many local river cities, towns and villages showing a keen interest in flood prevention, flood damage mitigation, and floodplain restoration.

