QC Community Foundation awards scholarships to 74 area students

Dozens of Quad City area students are getting help funding higher education as the Quad Cities Community Foundation has announced the recipients of $578,600 in scholarship awards.

The scholarships are possible by the generosity of donors to scholarship funds at the Community Foundation. “The Community Foundation and the donors we work with are dedicated to investing in our local students,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Along with our staff, board, and scholarship committee, I am incredibly proud of every recipient and cannot wait to see what they do next.”

This year, 74 scholarships were awarded. Over half of these awards are renewable, which means students will receive ongoing financial support throughout their academic careers. Awards were given to students of all ages and educational paths, from community colleges and four-year universities to trade and technical schools.

“Donors contribute to these awards for many reasons,” said Hafkemeyer. “Some represent memorial funds honoring a loved one, others are returning the generosity that helped them when they were a student. In any case, their generosity is funding a bright future for our region. These scholarships are supporting the future of our region.”

Changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) took place as the Community Foundation’s application process was underway. “Those changes caused several logistical challenges for students, parents, and counselors,” said Kelly Thompson, Community Foundation vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “Our staff responded quickly and flexibly so that we could provide options for applicants and ensure these awards would be delivered on time.”

Members of the public who are interested in starting a scholarship for area students can call the Community Foundation at (563) 326-2840.

These students received scholarships for the 2024-25 school year:

• Ali Aljanabi—Rock Island High School—Herman & Sarah Segal Scholarship

• Julian Anderson—Augustana College—Jerry and Martha Taylor Memorial Scholarship

• Elexa Andybur—Davenport Central High School—Central High School Scholarship for Teacher Education

• Elexa Andybur—Davenport Central High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship

• Joachim Arul—Moline High School—Richard J. Collins Scholarship

• Skyler Beck—Louisa-Muscatine High School—Eastern Iowa Angus Association Oliver Hansen Memorial Scholarship

• Rylee Bedford—University of Iowa—Tana and Gerry Odean Scholarship

• Alexus Beebe—Fort Madison High School—Lt. Col. William T. Cooper Scholarship – Citizenship

• Isabelle Bolton—Camanche High School—Great River Bend Cyclone Award Scholarship

• Megan Bowlyou—Sherrard High School—Clifford and Louise King Scholarship

• Megan Bowlyou—Sherrard High School—Morency Family Scholarship – IL

• Grace Brandt—Davenport Central High School—Paul and Beverly Eckert Scholarship

• Kimbree Callahan—Bettendorf High School—Dr. & Mrs. Yang Ho Rhee Scholarship

• Kimbree Callahan—Bettendorf High School—Morency Family Scholarship – IA

• Vamsi Challa—Pleasant Valley High School—Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship

• Nathaniel Cheesman—Davenport North High School—Gustav A. & Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship

• Angela Chen—Davenport North High School—Donna Jean Arzberger Memorial Scholarship

• Angela Chen—Davenport North High School—James W. Victor Scholarship

• Angela Chen—Davenport North High School—Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

• Addison Cook-Gibbs—Moline High School—Morency Family Scholarship – IL

• Mykedra Craig—Black Hawk College—William H. Kleinschmidt Scholarship

• Banks Dieckman—Moline High School—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

• Sarah Eckert—University of Iowa—Paul & Barbara Yamber Memorial Stem Scholarship

• Lucas Fehlberg—Annawan High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Catalina Fernandez—Bettendorf High School—Quad Cities Mexican American Organization Scholarship

• Gunner Garvin—Wilton High School—Loren and Tammy Bockwoldt Family Scholarship

• Gunner Garvin—Wilton High School—Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship

• Gunner Garvin—Wilton High School—V. Warren Kurth and Norma Kurth Scholarship

• Aubrey Gradin—Davenport West High School—Dearrel Bates Memorial Scholarship

• Gabriel Graetz—University of Wisconsin- Parkside—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

• Rebekah Hartsuch—Assumption High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship

• Brandon Hu—Rivermont Collegiate—Dr. & Mrs. Yang Ho Rhee Scholarship

• Brandon Hu—Rivermont Collegiate—Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

• Autumn Huizar—United Township High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Nieve Kane—University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

• Ian Keeney—Davenport West High School—Clem Werner Walcott Scholarship

• Kelsey Kiefer—Philip Simmons High School (SC)—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

• Isabella Lunsford—Bettendorf High School—Kelly Marie McQuate Memorial Scholarship

• Asa Mahn—Rock Island High School—Rock Island High School Class Of 1956 Scholarship

• Isabella Martens—University of Northern Iowa—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Leah Martinez—Davenport North High School—Morency Family Scholarship – IA

• Luke Mattson—Davenport West High School—Verna Kaucher Scholarship

• Taylor Mayhue—Iowa State University—Edwin R. Adland & Ruth H. Adland Scholarship

• Mei Lin McDermott—Moline High School—PEO Chapter Blanche Wood Music Award

• Kyleigh Meier—Bettendorf High School—Corky Kress Golf Scholarship

• Dylan Mejia—Iowa State University—Morency Family Scholarship – IA

• Addison Miller—Davenport North High School—Verna Kaucher Scholarship

• Samantha Morrison—Mercer County High School—Bryant-Holmes Scholarship for Mercer County High School

• Makynzii Murley—Rockridge High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Nathan Musal—Pleasant Valley High School—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

• Nathan Musal—Pleasant Valley High School—John R. Kiley Memorial Scholarship

• Kaycee Newman—North Scott High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Stoyota Nguyen—Davenport West High School—Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

• Grace O’Connor—Central DeWitt High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Cael Pairrett—Davenport North High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Holden Phillips—Davenport North High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Natalie Pothoven—University of Northern Iowa—Elise Brett Scholarship

• Teegan Rice—United Township High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Eli Riedesel—Calamus-Wheatland High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – Automotive/Trade School

• Elsie Rogers—Bettendorf High School—Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

• Nina Ruetenik—Davenport Central High School—Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

• Khadija Sakho—Rock Island High School—Morency Family Scholarship – IL

• Rhett Schaefer—Assumption High School—Bill & Hilda Macomber and Alta Kahl Scholarship

• Mazah Sherif—United Township High School—Gene S. Duke Scholarship

• Mazah Sherif—United Township High School—Louis F. Bulechek Memorial Scholarship

• Cole Storm—Columbus Community High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Jack Stremlow—Davenport Central High School—Mariah Becker Memorial Scholarship

• Nya Tarpein—Pleasant Valley High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

• Antonio Vazquez—Assumption High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship

• Lieland Weske—Wauwatosa East High School (WI)—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

• Mia Winquist—United Township High School—Ligino Family Scholarship

• Isabelle Yoder—Maquoketa High School—Paul & Barbara Yamber Memorial Stem Scholarship

• Jake Zazvrskey—Palmer College of Chiropractic—Dr. G. O. & Arlene Schmiedel Scholarship

• Richard Zillmer—Bettendorf High School—Quad City Regional Auto Show – College/University Scholarship

