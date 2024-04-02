QC businesses cash in on Caitlin Clark effect and Hawkeyes’ winning ways

Two clothing companies are seeing Iowa merchandise fly off their shelves.

The Black and Gold Shop (Michael Frachalla, OurQuadCities.com)

One of them includes the RAYGUN clothing store in downtown Davenport. Store manager Eric Bierman thought the Hawkeyes’ winning ways peaked last year, but as Iowa basketball keeps winning this year, so do their profits.

The clothing store is seeing more customers than usual as the team makes a deep run in the tournament. Bierman says the women’s team has been the driving force for sales the last few months. “I thought last year was as big as it could get. Then this year blew me out of the water and it feels like it got twice as big,” Bierman said.

He says there’s pressure to come up with new designs to meet the demand. “It’s definitely a little stressful, especially when something happens the night before and the next day, I usually have people who are like “Do you have the shirts yet? And I’m like ‘No, we just started printing them,” Bierman said.

Davenport RAYGUN (Michael Frachalla, OurQuadCities.com)

The Black and Gold Shop in Davenport is also seeing more customers. Karla Anderson, the apparel shop’s spokesperson, says they have to continuously restock items to meet the demand.

“They have been ordering new product to come in weekly, just replenish all of the time and its nice to have a good crowd in here and a good atmosphere,” Anderson said.

The Black and Gold Shop (Michael Frachalla, OurQuadCities.com)

Part of the atmosphere includes kids who look up to the players. Anderson says it’s amazing to see the Caitlin Clark effect in not only the clothing shop but also on the court.

“It’s very interesting because all the little girls are coming in and wanting shirts to wear to the games with their parents,” Anderson added. “It’s cool that Caitlin has brought attention to the little girls and their abilities to go to camps and all of that.”

The Black and Gold Shop (Michael Frachalla, OurQuadCities.com)

Eric Bierman says RAYGUN is brainstorming Final Four designs for shirts right now and the Black and Gold Shop has Final Four gear you can pre-order now.

