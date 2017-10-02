QB Speight out for No. 7 Michigan, O'Korn in vs. Michigan St

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (3) is helped off the field after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Seventh-ranked Michigan has lost quarterback Wilton Speight for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, that John O’Korn will start Saturday night when the Wolverines play against Michigan State. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 7 Michigan has lost quarterback Wilton Speight for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that John O'Korn will start Saturday night when the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) play against Michigan State (3-1, 1-0).

Speight was injured in the first quarter of a Sept. 23 victory at Purdue. Speight left the stadium for X-rays and Harbaugh later referred to it as a "soft tissue" injury.

