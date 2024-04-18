Qatar is conducting a 'comprehensive evaluation' of its Gaza mediation role

Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said Qatar is reassessing its Gaza mediation role. He said some are politically exploiting and defaming Qatar's efforts. File photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- Qatar's Prime Minister said Wednesday he is reassessing his country's mediation role to end the Gaza war and release the hostages because some are politically exploiting the efforts and defaming Qatar's role.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said Qatar has seen the "misuse" of the country's mediation for narrow political interests that has "necessitated a comprehensive evaluation by Qatar of its role."

The prime minister said during a press conference that negotiations for a Gaza cease-fire and the release of prisoners and hostages are at a sensitive and critical stage. He said Qatar has been working from the start of the war to stop it and release the hostages.

Qatar is committed to mediating on humanitarian grounds, he said, but also noted there are limitations to the mediation role and its impact and the nation will take the appropriate decision at the right time on those limitations.

"This means that the state of Qatar has called for a comprehensive evaluation of this role," Mohammed said. "We are now at this stage to evaluate mediation and also evaluate how the parties engage in this mediation."

The statement from Qatar said the mediation is being coordinated with Turkey.

Qatar also declared a "resolute stance" against "the escalating violence perpetrated by the Israeli army targeting the Palestinian people."

The prime minister called on the international community to intervene decisively to "quell the aggression."

Qatar called on all parties to exercise restraint and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control in the wake of Israel's attack on Iran's Syrian consulate that was followed by Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel.

In a response to a call from Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., that Qatar apply pressure to Hamas to release hostages or face repercussions, Qatar's Embassy in Washington said Qatar's mediation "exists only because we were asked by the United States in 2012 to play this role."

Hoyer said Qatar has "long helped to finance, back and house" Hamas.

Qatar said blaming and threatening the mediator is not constructive, denying it sponsors Hamas despite allowing the group to set up its political bureau in the country.