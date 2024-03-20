Qatar Airways is designing new premium cabins, including an evolved Q-Suite '2.0,' business, and first class on the upcoming Boeing 777X

Qatar Airways is evolving its high-dollar business and first class cabins.

A "QSuite 2.0" will be unveiled in July, and a new first class will be deployed on the Boeing 777X.

The plan to add first class reverses a decision previously made by Qatar's former CEO.

Qatar Airways' new top executive has revealed more information about the future of the airline's most premium cabins as it continues to try to one-up the competition.

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer said a new business class design, dubbed the "QSuite 2.0," will be unveiled this summer at the Farnborough International Airshow in England.

The new product is a follow-up to Qatar's already award-winning QSuite model, which was first launched in 2017 and described by Al Meer as the "benchmark" for airline business class.

"We've been waiting to see if any of our competitors will be able to raise this benchmark even higher," he told CNBC, claiming nobody has yet to do. "So, we've decided to take this by ourselves."

The QSuite double bed and quad-seating configuration on display at a 2017 trade show in Berlin. ullstein bild/Contributor via Getty Images

He explained the company has made "multiple modifications and upgrades to the existing QSuite," which it plans to install on its future fleet.

Qatar's current QSuite, which is only installed on certain A350 and Boeing 777 planes, includes luxuries like a privacy door and the option to convert some seats into double beds or four-person sitting areas.

Qatar reverses decision not to install first class on its future Boeing 777X planes

Also on deck is a new first-class cabin, which Al Meer told CNBC would be featured on Qatar's upcoming Boeing 777X jets.

The Boeing 777X on display at the Wings Airshow in India in January 2024. Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The plane is still going through the certification process (and is already behind schedule), but Al Meer said Qatar expects to receive its first 777X by the end of 2025.

The airline has ordered 74 of the widebody twin-engine aircraft.

"I know we have been always pushing away the concept of having a first-class cabin on board our aircraft," Al Meer told CNBC, referring to former CEO Akbar al Baker's prior decision to ditch frst class to focus on the QSuite.

"I've decided the last few months that we have to introduce [a] first class cabin," Al Meer continued. "Especially when we have to exit the [Airbus] A380."

The A380 is the only aircraft in the company's fleet that features a first class, but the new 777X offering will take its place once Qatar eventually retires the mammoth quad-jet.

Qatar Airways' A380 first class on display at the Paris Airshow in 2015. Reuters/ Pascal Rossignol

The economics of operating a long-haul first class are tricky, though. For example, American Airlines has opted to eliminate international first class in favor of a new "flagship" business class because people "aren't buying [first]."

However, the first-class cabin — which Al Meer described to CNBC as a "very high demand" product — is still a popular option on many major Middle Eastern and Asian carriers like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, and All Nippon Airways.

Singapore's A380 first class offers passengers a separate bed and chair. Two suites can be combined to create a double bed, similar to Qatar. Singapore Airlines

Al Meer expressed confidence in Qatar's ability to create a competitive product and lure in high-dollar customers, telling CNBC that "nobody can develop first-class cabin better than us."

He noted, however, that the cabin would not be offered on all aircraft and would be strategically deployed only on specific routes.

"We will know how many aircraft we need with the first class cabin to make sure that we utilize it to the best that we can," Al Meer said, assuring customers it will offer the "same value" in terms of cost as the A380 first class.

Moreover, he explained Qatar is taking advantage of its combined knowledge of commercial flying and private flying to develop the new first-class seat — the latter expertise is thanks to its private jet arm known as Qatar Executive.

"We are 70-80% ready," he told CNBC. "We are only finalizing colors and small touches, but hopefully, we will be able to announce very soon."

Read the original article on Business Insider