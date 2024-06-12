Q5 Muskogee County Commissioner Dist. 2

Jun. 11—Hayden Wright faces incumbent Keith Hyslop for District 2 Muskogee County Commissioner. They answered the following questions about their candidacy.

1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?

HYSLOP: "I have a servants' heart and care about our community, I have been involved in the road maintenance and management for 37 years. I feel my experience will help me continue to improve our county infrastructure."

WRIGHT: "I have 16 years' experience as a heavy equipment operator. I have also worked for the City of Muskogee and the City of McAlester, all with road maintenance experience. I also know how to make a budget and stay within the budget. While also being from a family with county government experience. I am also familiar with purchasing procedures and the administration of grants. With purchasing procedures necessary to make timely repairs and improvements."

2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?

WRIGHT: "Probably the greatest issue is the budget and building roads, replacing low waters with bridges. I would also like to look at bolstering the sheriff's budget to allow him to keep more deputies on the road and in rural areas. While also it would help him find more rigorous training opportunities."

HYSLOP: "As your current commissioner, I am going to continue improving our infrastructure. We will continue improving our roads and bridges throughout District 2 to make them safer."

3 Why do you consider this issue a top priority?

HYSLOP: "There was neglect to some of our roads and bridges throughout District 2 prior to me taking office, so its my priority to continue looking for ways improve our infrastructure."

WRIGHT: "Making sure the funds from the budget are appropriated in places that will give taxpayers the most bang for their buck — after all elected officials work for the taxpayers. The roads and bridges counties work on to maintain make up 70% of the road miles in Oklahoma. Everyday people use them to get to work, police/fire/ EMS use them to go to emergency calls, schools use them to transport our most precious commodity, for these reasons I place high priority on our road systems."

4 What are the main infrastructure needs in this county?

WRIGHT: "I consider it a need and a goal to convert a percentage of roads presently covered with gravel to a hard surface chip and seal/asphalt surface in my first term if elected. This provides a safety and durability to our communities. I plan to work closely with rural water districts within district two. To ensure accessibility to good clean drinking water for all constituents, and to improve our systems in district two. Anyone that lives in the county knows ditches are important to road safety we will work to maintain ditches and to also fix problem areas."

HYSLOP: "In District 2, our focus is on our roads, bridges and drainage. These areas have been our focus since I took office in 2021."

5 How do you plan to help the county meet these needs?

HYSLOP: "I will continue making a difference with strategic management like I have been doing for the past three and a half years."

WRIGHT: "Infrastructure/Road Maintenance, I will draw on my 16 years of experience in that time there is no aspect of road maintenance I don't have experience in. With the budgeting process it will be my goal to trim the fat and identify areas where our money can be spent to realize the most value to Muskogee County. I will also keep a good relationship with legislature in order to maximize funding opportunities through the State of Oklahoma."

— Cathy Spaulding