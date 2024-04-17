Q&A: What happens next with Rishi’s Rwanda plan?

Rishi Sunak has rejected offering the House of Lords any concessions on his flagship Rwanda Bill after peers blocked it for a third time

Rishi Sunak has rejected offering the House of Lords any concessions on his flagship Rwanda Bill after peers blocked it for a third time and sent the legislation back to the Commons.

What next for Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda plan?

MPs are expected to overturn the four amendments passed by the Lords on Tuesday, forcing it back into the Upper House where peers will have to decide whether to reject it for a fourth time.

They could pass the Bill meaning it can be swiftly be granted Royal Assent.

But Labour and crossbench peers could stand firm on two changes to the Safety of Bill - exempting Afghans who worked with the UK military and for a monitoring body to verify the safety of Rwanda for deported migrants.

If the two new amendments are passed by the Lords, the Bill will be delayed until next week for a further round of so-called Parliamentary ping-pong.

There are some observers who suggest that the Tories would rather that the flights were delayed until nearer the election and fight the campaign on a popular policy rather than for it to be seen to fail as a deterrent.

However, the Prime Minister’s Bill is expected to gain Royal Assent within days despite the lengthy battle between MPs and the House of Lords.

The Bill, allied to a new treaty with Rwanda, paves the way for the first flights by instructing judges and courts to treat the east African country as a safe destination for deported migrants where they can claim asylum.

It aims to answer criticisms in a ruling by the Supreme Court last Autumn that the country is unsafe for deported migrants because of the risk of them being returned to their home countries where they could face persecution in breach of their human rights.

Rwanda has pledged that anyone sent to Rwanda will be granted the right to reside in the country with the prospect of citizenship. A bolstered legal infrastructure with extra safeguards has been introduced as part of the treaty so the Government can put into effect its Illegal Migration Act.

This Act gives ministers powers to detain any migrant entering the UK illegally and deport them to a third safe country such as Rwanda to claim asylum there.

Once both pieces of legislation are on the statute book, the Government will start to operationalise its plans.

Who will be the first migrants to be deported?

There will be around 150 migrants on the first two or three flights to Kigali, according to Government sources, with Mr Sunak having set a target of getting them off by this Spring.

The first tranche of migrants will be sent letters within days, notifying them of the Government’s intent to deport them to Rwanda.

There are two cohorts of migrants who could be sent. The first comprises the original 5,000 people earmarked for deportation before the first flights were blocked by the European Court of Human Rights in June 2022.

However, official Home Office documents from last year show that only 700 of the original 5,000 people are still in “regular contact” with the Home Office.

Home Office officials suggested just 100 to 150 of these could be detained for the first flights, depending on absconding rates. They admitted the department has “limited capability” to locate migrants once they have left Home Office accommodation, according to the leaked documents.

The second cohort are the 40,000 migrants covered to date by the Illegal Migration Act, who have arrived illegally since March 7 last year when the legislation received Royal Assent.

The Government has activated the section of the Act which denies any of the migrants the right to claim asylum but has yet to put into effect the power to detain and deport them.

Stopping the boats, which the Rwanda policy aims to achieve by creating a deterrent, is one of Rishi Sunak's key pledges - Yui Mok/PA Wire

How long will it take before the first flights take off?

If all goes to plan, the first flights could take off four to six weeks after the first deportation letters are issued. The Safety of Rwanda Bill aims to limit the scope of legal challenges that migrants could mount to delay their deportation.

It bars “systemic” challenges against the legislation - as happened with last year’s Supreme Court case - although it is understood some of Britain’s leading immigration lawyers are nonetheless exploring the possibility of making such a move.

Individual migrants are entitled to appeal their deportation if they can show that they face a “real, imminent and foreseeable risk of serious irreversible harm if removed to Rwanda.”

People suffering serious mental or physical conditions, victims of torture and anyone who is shown to be suicidal could launch a challenge on these grounds.

After being notified of their removal to Rwanda, each migrant will have seven days to seek to appeal their deportation under the terms of the legislation. They will be legally aided with duty immigration lawyers provided via the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The Home Office is then given three days to decide the claim followed by an appeal process over six days. Internal documents suggested the Government expected about a fifth to go to appeal to an upper immigration tribunal, which must determine each case within 22 days.

The whole process would be expected to take between four and eight weeks, with Home Office officials estimating an average of 44 days. An extra 150 judges and dozens of duty lawyers are being recruited in an attempt to hit the deadlines.

If successful, that would take the first flights to the beginning of June. Downing Street’s official spokesman this week refused to repeat the Prime Minister’s “Spring” deadline statement.

Could legal challenges delay the flights?

Senior immigration lawyers are considering whether there could be an opportunity for a substantive challenge to the legislation, as was successfully mounted to block the first flights in June 2022. Even though it is precluded by the Safety of Rwanda Bill, there is an appetite to test the legislation.

Care4Calais - which took part in the original Rwanda legal challenge - and other charities specialising in immigration, are also gearing up to provide migrants facing deportation with access to legal advice and support to fight their removal.

“We would stand by those individuals who wanted to raise individual challenges,” said Care4Calais chief executive Steve Smith. “Through our legal access department, we would sign them up with lawyers as best we possibly can. We will leave no stone unturned as an organisation.”

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, who led attempts to further tighten the restrictions on legal challenges, has warned the Bill is “operationally unworkable” as the number of claims would “significantly reduce” the number of migrants put on planes and would take months to consider.

There is also a strong possibility that a case against removal to Rwanda could be put to the European Court of Human Rights, which could issue a rule 39 interim injunction or order to block flights, as it did in June 2022.

This time No 10 hopes the court will take a different approach. It recently raised the threshold for injunctions, saying people must be at “imminent risk or irreparable harm” if they are deported and there must be a “genuine threat to life and limb.”

If the Strasbourg court proceeds, the Safety of Rwanda Bill gives ministers powers to decide whether to comply with any interim order.

Mr Sunak has maintained he will not let a “foreign court” block the flights even though his Attorney General Victoria Prentis has issued guidance stating that ignoring injunctions would be a breach of international law.

Politically, it could be to the Prime Minister’s advantage to argue that it was a matter of parliamentary sovereignty and push the issue to the forefront ahead of the election by ignoring Strasbourg judges to get the flights off to Rwanda.

Stopping the boats, which the Rwanda policy aims to achieve by creating a deterrent, is one of the Prime Minister’s five key pledges.

How many migrants could be sent to Rwanda?

Ministers have refused to say how many migrants will be deported to Rwanda although they have insisted that the scheme is uncapped. Boris Johnson claimed it could be tens of thousands although ministers have subsequently suggested it will start with hundreds rather than thousands before ramping up.

Documents from last Autumn and seen by The Telegraph indicated Rwanda was ready to take more than 30,000 asylum seekers in the first five years of the deportation scheme

The Home Office documents said that although the scheme would start in a “tightly controlled” way with as few as 500 migrants deported in the first year, the agreement is designed to “incentivise” Rwanda to take “higher volumes.”

On top of an initial £370 million for the Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP), the Government will also pay £150,874 per migrant for a five-year processing and integration package including housing, food, education and medical services.

A separate document suggested a shortage of detention spaces and potentially duty lawyers for migrants could constrain the number of asylum seekers deported to Rwanda.

There are currently around 2,500 detention spaces of which, the document from last Autumn suggested, some 1,000 could be used for migrants earmarked for Rwanda deportation

Officials calculated that this would enable a potential 142 migrants to be deported on three flights a week with each asylum seeker minded by three escorts, according to the documents. This would suggest as many as 150 minders to 50 migrants per plane.

Some 500 escorts were being trained for the task of taking the migrants from their detention centres to the plane and then transporting them to their new accommodation once in Rwanda, said officials.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, met on 9 April to discuss the scheme - Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

How will the migrants get to Rwanda and what will happen to them there?

The Home Office has struggled to secure an airline to operate Rwanda deportation flights. Airlines have previously refused to sign contracts when the Home Office tried to line up planes after concerns about reputational damage.

It tendered a £78 million contract for the transport of migrants to Rwanda last year as it searched for an airline operator to fly migrants after Privilege Style, a Spanish charter firm that was booked to operate the first flights in June 2022, quit over bad publicity.

Commercial airlines have pulled out of deporting foreign criminals after numerous incidents, one of which saw other passengers stage a protest to prevent the plane taking off.

It is understood AirTanker, an aviation company that provides a fleet of 14 airbuses to the RAF to fuel and transport the military, is being lined up to transport migrants to Rwanda, potentially plugging a major gap in the Government’s plans.

Migrants arriving in Kigali will be housed in Hope hostel, which has capacity for 200, with each cohort spending one to three months in the accommodation before being moved into permanent private homes.

This has led to speculation that the initial deportations could be limited but the Rwandan Government says it can quickly increase capacity for immediate arrivals to at least 500 by using other hotels and accommodation.

Although a significant number of houses earmarked for deported migrants on one of the mixed estates in Kigali have been sold to locals, the Rwandan Government has maintained there are other housing developments ready to take asylum seekers.

Will the Rwanda scheme deter migrants crossing the Channel?

Sir Matthew Rycroft, the top civil servant at the Home Office, revealed last week that the Rwanda scheme will provide value for money if it reduces the number of migrants crossing the Channel by a third.

That would mean reducing last year’s total of nearly 30,000 by a third. So far this year, they have passed 6,250, a 28 per cent increase on the same point last year.

Mr Sunak has, however, made his pledge to “stop the boats,” which means the success or failure of the scheme will play a significant role in the Tories’ electoral fortunes. If successful, it would be a vote winner.

Polls show almost double the number of voters supporting the Rwanda deportation policy than oppose it, although a majority do not believe that it will resolve the Channel migrant crisis.

If the Government struggles to get flights off or the scheme fails to significantly reduce the crossings, it could have a significant impact on confidence in Mr Sunak and the Tories’ competence in Government.