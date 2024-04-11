Q&A: DNR spokesperson provides insight on gray wolf harvested in Calhoun County

How did a wolf end up in Calhoun County?

That's a question the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently working to answer after genetic testing revealed that a large animal harvested during a legal coyote hunt in January was, in fact, a gray wolf.

This photo provided only as an example a gray wolf. Due to the ongoing investigation, the DNR at this time is not sharing photos of the wolf found in Calhoun County.

"This particular wolf was observed when a hunter, engaged in legal coyote hunting accompanied by a guide, said he encountered what was initially believed to be a large coyote," the DNR said in a press release April 3. "The hunter harvested the animal, which weighed 84 pounds. Eastern coyotes typically weigh between 25 pounds and 40 pounds."

Once present throughout Michigan, wolves are now confined almost exclusively to the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the presence of the wolf in Calhoun County, and the department does not suspect the animal was part of an established population in the southern Lower Peninsula.

The Enquirer contacted DNR Public Information Officer Ed Golder Thursday via email to learn more about the ongoing investigation. Here's what Golder had to share:

Q: What are some key characteristics that distinguish a gray wolf from a coyote? How can you tell the difference between the two?

Golder: "Coyotes have a narrow slender muzzle and legs, with angular features and their body and legs are much shorter compared to a wolf. Wolves have a heavier and much longer forelegs and a large blocky muzzle compared to coyotes. The ears of the two species are roughly the same length but look much shorter on the larger head of a wolf. Generally, wolf ears are rounded compared to the more point ears on a coyote."

Q: What factors led the DNR to perform genetic testing on this animal?

Golder: "Because of the claims that world record coyote was harvested, along with the genetic history of gray wolves and eastern wolves, it was felt genetic conformation was prudent in this case."

Q: Does the DNR have any additional information it can share about the wolf at this time? Was it male or female? Any idea on age?

Golder: "A necropsy will be performed that will determine sex and age."

Q: Is there evidence to suggest the wolf is connected to any known wolf populations in Michigan?

Golder: "The genetic testing did confirm that the animal was consistent with wolves found in the Great Lakes States. However, it is not possible to determine whether it came from Michigan using DNA since all wolves found in the Great Lakes States are genetically intermixed."

Q: Does the DNR plan to release photos of this gray wolf at any point in the near future? Why or why not?

Golder: "We do not plan to release any photographs at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

Q: Will the hunter be criminally charged in this instance? What is the legal process/procedure in this case?

Golder: "Criminal charges will be assessed at the conclusion of the investigation. This is standard practice for the department with the taking of any animal that is a federally listed endangered species."

