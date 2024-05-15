Q&A: Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney candidates talk programs, violence and more

An office that's particularly important to the Augusta area's safety and security is the District Attorney of the Augusta Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Richmond and Burke counties. Incumbent Jared Williams is defending his seat against Amber Brantley, a local Trial Team leader and prosecutor for the Domestic Violence Accountability Court and an assistant DA for multiple offices.

The Augusta Chronicle asked each a set of questions that address some major points of concern for voters. Below are their responses, which were provided via email. Answers of more than 150 words were edited for length.

Augusta-Richmond County Judicial Center and John H. Ruffin, Jr. Courthouse in downtown Augusta.

Why are you running for district attorney?

Williams: As district attorney, I have vastly improved our community’s response to crime. Trial convictions are way up, programs for kids, youth, and first time offenders are strong, and victims are better served than ever before. I am running for re-election because there is still more work to be done. There are still mothers grieving the loss of their sons, either to gun violence or to the prison system as a result. There are still too many children who go home to unsafe conditions, suffering abuse or neglect when they should be adored and nurtured. There are still too many ways in which the justice system is asked to fill in the gaps, such as in mental health, substance use treatment, and education. Now that we have built a strong DA’s Office, I will continue use it to improve lives within the community.

Brantley: I am not just a lawyer. I am a member of this community, and my heart is deeply invested in its well-being. With a steadfast dedication to our shared values, I have spent years immersed in the legal arena, driven by a profound commitment to justice and the safety of our neighborhoods. Throughout my legal journey, I have seen firsthand the impact of crime on our community. It's that very experience that fuels my passion for seeking solutions, not just convictions. My mission encapsulated in the platform, "Balancing Convictions and Compassion," reflects my unwavering belief that the justice system should be a beacon of hope for victims and their families, as well as a guardian for our communities in Augusta-Richmond County and Burke County. My values are simple yet profound: to uphold the law, restore the lives of victims and their families, and reignite faith in our criminal justice system.

FILE - Augusta Defense Attorney Jared T. Williams speaks during the Checks over Stripes press conference in front of the Augusta Judicial Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

If elected, what new programs or units would you create?

Williams: In 2021, we established the Violent Crimes & Gangs Unit and the Special Victims Unit, collectively referred to as the Major Crime Division. Since the MCD was created, trial convictions rose from 48% in 2019 to 80% in 2022. Victims are better protected than ever before. The CAVE unit was disbanded in 2020 before I took office. The reason I did not re-establish CAVE is because many cases were inadequately investigated and poorly prosecuted. The Special Victims Unit has been able to achieve more successful convictions of elder abusers than CAVE. Our Violent Crimes Unit puts away more gang members and murderers than the misleadingly labeled “gang task force.” The Major Crimes Division has led to better results and safety, and we plan to expand the MCD to include Narco/Human Trafficking. I also intend to establish a Restorative Justice program to support victims and reduce recidivism.

Brantley: I will reestablish C.A.V.E (Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly). Also, I will reestablish the Gang Task Force to make our streets safer. I will restructure the Victims Advocate Division, and create an Educational Board to go into the communities and education parents and children on the criminal justice system, and the crimes we are seeing in our communities. This board will be a diverse group from across different parts of the criminal justice system, to discuss behaviors and signs to look for in our youth to get them back on track. We have to educate in order to prevent crime in our communities.

Amber Brantley

What is your take on the jail’s overpopulation and how do you intend to prevent the numbers from getting too extreme?

Williams: Overpopulation of the jail is a problem that often gets politicized, but deserves more thought and nuance than we typically see in political discussions. Most lower-level, non-violent offenders are released on bond within hours of being arrested. The people who remain in our jail are often the most violent offenders in our community, or those whom a judge has determined to be a threat to witnesses and victims, a risk to commit additional felonies, or a danger to persons, property, and the community. My office works to reduce the jail population every day by trying cases, resolving cases, and responsibly releasing those who deserve freedom. We insist upon protecting our community, and will only support the release of those inmates who are safe to be amongst your families and loved ones.

Brantley: My take is that the work is not being done, and I am here to do the work. It is sad that we are still operating on a COVID-19 backlog, and the cases are not being moved. I will prevent the numbers from becoming too extreme by properly managing the office’s caseload and moving the cases forward, like I am currently doing now in my assistant district attorney’s role. I will also make sure my staff is properly trained on how to move cases, and attack day 1 this backlog.

Do you believe there are any types of crime that have been overlooked or are in need of more attention? If so, how do you plan to fill these gaps?

Williams: My office does not overlook any crimes, but I do feel that there are specific types of offenders who get overlooked by the system at large. Police, prosecutors, and prisons should not be our primary response to the mental health crisis or those in need of treatment services. Those who struggle with addiction should not be forced to go to prison in order to get the help they need. Young people who are often themselves victims of abuse should be provided opportunities to excel before we cast them aside and label them broken beyond repair. My office specializes in violent crimes and crimes against women, children, and the elderly, but we also put a good deal of effort into trying to prevent first-time offenders from becoming repeat offenders. We do this by creating opportunities like the Checks Over Stripes program.

Brantley: I believe that there have been several cases that have been dismissed and overlooked. There has been several serious violent offenders released and put back into the streets. Our streets are not safe because of these types of decisions. We must hold serious violent offenders accountable for their actions in order to protect our communities and deter crime.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Judicial Circuit DA candidates' platforms in May 21 vote